VIDEO: Martin O'Neill joins Roy Keane in cringe club! Celtic boss forced to apologise after embarrassing gaffe at press conference

O'Neill, meanwhile, will hope Celtic can build upon Thursday's 1-0 win at VfB Stuttgart to boost their title hopes. Celtic sit six points behind league leaders Hearts following last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Hibs, though do have a game in hand on the Jam Tarts.
And O'Neill was full of praise for his players following their narrow victory over the German side, despite crashing out of the Europa League 4-1 on aggregate. "I’ve been delighted with the team, absolutely delighted with the side. The fourth goal really deflated us last week, but if we could contest tonight and maybe get an early goal, or at least not concede early on," O'Neill said.
"What do we do? Well Luke scored a great goal for us within a minute or two of the game and then we’ve got something to go for. Of course, we were going to be under pressure at times in the match, they’re playing at home, they’re a very good side, my view is that they are very capable of winning this competition, they may or may not do that, but they are very capable of winning it.
"But the players showed great determination. At times we played some really nice football as well. "Overall, it was a brilliant effort, the lads got very tired before the end and we just couldn’t get the ball often enough to press, but overall I couldn’t’ be more pleased.
"Heart and desire is something that, in the scheme of things, is still important. Now heart and desire will not win you every single football match, you’ve got to be able to have the ability to get it down, play under pressure, all those things, but it does help when the going gets tough."