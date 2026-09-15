'The best way to defend is to have the ball' - Martin Anselmi outlines bold Elche plan for Real Madrid clash

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, the Argentine manager insisted on maintaining a brave tactical identity despite going up against star-studded opposition. Highlighting his game plan, Anselmi stated: "The fact that we competed at San Mames makes us feel united and shows that this is the path to follow. For us, the best way to defend is to have the ball. I believe we must maintain the same defensive competitiveness from San Mames and defend ourselves with possession."