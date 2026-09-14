Elche vs Real Madrid LaLiga preview

LaLiga - Game Week 6 15 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Estadio Martinez Valero

Elche is seeking its first LaLiga victory of the campaign against free-scoring visitors Real Madrid at Estadio Martínez Valero.

Elche vs Real Madrid preview

Elche held Athletic Club to a 1-1 draw on Saturday to double their LaLiga points tally for the season. Still, Martín Anselmi’s side have conceded an average of 2.6 goals per game this term and are still winless. At the back end of last season, they produced a streak of seven unbeaten LaLiga fixtures at home (W4, D3), and they'll need to start stacking results like that again this time around.

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Madrid comfortably beat Rayo Vallecano 4-1 on Saturday to move onto 12 points after five LaLiga games, with an away defeat to Real Betis their only blemish so far. José Mourinho will likely rotate his squad here after a recent 2-1 win over Inter in the Champions League, and a Madrid derby on the horizon in the league.

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Key stats & injury news

Kylian Mbappe has become the first player to score six times in Madrid’s first five league games of a season since Karim Benzema in 2021-22.

Madrid's last 14 away league games produced under 3.5 goals.

Four of Madrid’s last five away league outings produced 6+ yellow cards.

Yago Santiago is sidelined for Elche, while Madrid remain without Ferland Mendy, Éder Militão and Rodrygo.

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Likely XIs

Elche (4411): Dituro; Sangare, Redondo, Chust, Revivo; Morente, Morcillo, Villar, Valera; Buananotte; Nino.

Madrid (4231): Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius

Team news & squads

Elche head coach Martin Anselmi has no injuries or suspensions listed in the current squad data, though further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Real Madrid continue to be stretched at the back and in attack. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy are all confirmed absentees through injury. There are no suspensions listed, but Mourinho's options remain limited, and the squad depth will be tested again in what is a congested period of fixtures.

Form

Elche have not won any of their last five competitive matches, recording one draw and four defeats across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 loss to Racing Santander, and the 5-0 defeat to Barcelona earlier in August underlines the scale of the challenge facing Anselmi's squad. Across those five games, Elche scored six goals and conceded 12, a return that points to problems at both ends of the pitch.

Real Madrid's last five matches tell a more varied story. They won three in a row — beating Espanyol, Real Sociedad, and Malaga — before the 1-0 defeat to Real Betis on September 4th brought that run to an end. The 4-0 win over Malaga and the 4-1 victory against Real Sociedad demonstrated their attacking quality when firing, but the Betis result showed they are not immune to off days.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 4-1 win for Real Madrid at home in LaLiga on March 14, 2026. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at the Estadio Martinez Valero in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won three times, with two draws and no wins for Elche.

Standings

In the current LaLiga table, Elche sit 19th while Real Madrid are placed 3rd.