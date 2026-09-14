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LaLiga
team-logoElche
Estadio Martinez Valero
team-logoReal Madrid
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James Freemantle

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Elche vs Real Madrid LaLiga preview

TV Guide & Streaming
LaLiga
Real Madrid
Elche
K. Mbappe

Comprehensive match preview of Elche vs Real Madrid in the 2026-27 LaLiga season. We talk tactics, team news, and more.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 6
Estadio Martinez Valero

Elche is seeking its first LaLiga victory of the campaign against free-scoring visitors Real Madrid at Estadio Martínez Valero.

Elche vs Real Madrid preview

Elche held Athletic Club to a 1-1 draw on Saturday to double their LaLiga points tally for the season. Still, Martín Anselmi’s side have conceded an average of 2.6 goals per game this term and are still winless. At the back end of last season, they produced a streak of seven unbeaten LaLiga fixtures at home (W4, D3), and they'll need to start stacking results like that again this time around.

Athletic Club v Elche CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Madrid comfortably beat Rayo Vallecano 4-1 on Saturday to move onto 12 points after five LaLiga games, with an away defeat to Real Betis their only blemish so far. José Mourinho will likely rotate his squad here after a recent 2-1 win over Inter in the Champions League, and a Madrid derby on the horizon in the league.

vinicius mourinhoGetty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Kylian Mbappe has become the first player to score six times in Madrid’s first five league games of a season since Karim Benzema in 2021-22.
  • Madrid's last 14 away league games produced under 3.5 goals.
  • Four of Madrid’s last five away league outings produced 6+ yellow cards.
  • Yago Santiago is sidelined for Elche, while Madrid remain without Ferland Mendy, Éder Militão and Rodrygo.
Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images

Likely XIs

Elche (4411): Dituro; Sangare, Redondo, Chust, Revivo; Morente, Morcillo, Villar, Valera; Buananotte; Nino.

Madrid (4231): Courtois; Dumfries, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius

Team news & squads

Elche vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

4-4-1-1
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
Formation
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-2-3-1
M. DituroM. DituroF. RedondoF. RedondoV. ChustV. ChustB. SangareB. Sangareteam-logoR. RevivoF. BuonanotteF. BuonanotteT. MorenteT. MorenteJ. MorcilloJ. MorcilloG. VillarG. VillarG. ValeraG. ValeraF. NinoF. NinoT. CourtoisT. CourtoisD. HuijsenD. HuijsenI. KonateI. KonateM. CucurellaM. CucurellaD. DumfriesD. DumfriesE. CamavingaE. CamavingaA. GulerA. GulerJ. BellinghamJ. BellinghamF. ValverdeF. ValverdeVinicius JuniorVinicius JuniorK. MbappeK. Mbappe
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
4-4-1-1
Elche

Starting XI

Real Madrid

Manager

  • M. Anselmi
  • J. Mourinho

Elche head coach Martin Anselmi has no injuries or suspensions listed in the current squad data, though further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Real Madrid continue to be stretched at the back and in attack. Eder Militao, Rodrygo, and Ferland Mendy are all confirmed absentees through injury. There are no suspensions listed, but Mourinho's options remain limited, and the squad depth will be tested again in what is a congested period of fixtures.

Form

ELC

ELC - Form

COR
D1-1
BAR
L0-5
SAN
L3-2
RSO
L2-3
ATH
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
RMA

RMA - Form

RSO
W4-1
MAL
W4-0
BET
L1-0
INT
W2-1
RAY
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Elche have not won any of their last five competitive matches, recording one draw and four defeats across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 loss to Racing Santander, and the 5-0 defeat to Barcelona earlier in August underlines the scale of the challenge facing Anselmi's squad. Across those five games, Elche scored six goals and conceded 12, a return that points to problems at both ends of the pitch.

Real Madrid's last five matches tell a more varied story. They won three in a row — beating Espanyol, Real Sociedad, and Malaga — before the 1-0 defeat to Real Betis on September 4th brought that run to an end. The 4-0 win over Malaga and the 4-1 victory against Real Sociedad demonstrated their attacking quality when firing, but the Betis result showed they are not immune to off days.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ElcheDrawReal Madrid
0
2
3
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
4
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
1
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
2
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
4
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
FT
LaLiga
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
0
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
3
FT
LaLiga
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
Elche badge
Elche
ELC
2
FT
5Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 4-1 win for Real Madrid at home in LaLiga on March 14, 2026. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at the Estadio Martinez Valero in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won three times, with two draws and no wins for Elche.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
5500214+1715
W
W
W
W
W
2
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
5401144+1012
W
L
W
W
W
3
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
5311115+610
L
W
W
D
W
4
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
5311106+410
W
L
W
D
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
531186+210
W
D
L
W
W
6
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
523096+39
D
W
W
D
D
7
Real BetisReal BetisBET
43015509
W
L
W
W
8
EspanyolEspanyolESP
521285+37
W
D
L
L
W
9
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
521276+17
D
W
W
L
L
10
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
52129907
W
L
W
L
D
11
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
521258-37
L
L
W
W
D
12
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
6213611-57
L
W
D
W
L
13
LevanteLevanteLEV
512279-25
L
D
W
D
L
14
GetafeGetafeGET
512236-35
D
D
L
W
L
15
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
604236-34
D
D
D
L
L
16
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
5113814-64
L
W
L
D
L
17
MalagaMalagaMAL
503228-63
D
D
L
D
L
18
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
402268-22
L
L
D
D
19
ElcheElcheELC
5023613-72
D
L
L
L
D
20
ValenciaValenciaVAL
5014110-91
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current LaLiga table, Elche sit 19th while Real Madrid are placed 3rd.

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