Olympique de Marseille wages: Who is the best paid player at Les Phoceens and everything you need to know about OM's salary bill

How much do the Marseille players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Since Roberto De Zerbi’s arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion as the new head coach of Marseille, the club has transformed into one of the most exciting teams in Europe.

After finishing a disappointing eighth in Ligue 1 last season, Marseille have experienced a remarkable turnaround under the Italian’s guidance, skyrocketing to second place in the current campaign.

Now sitting just behind Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the table, Marseille are in hot pursuit of a return to the Champions League for the 2025-26 season, with their eyes set on securing a top-four finish with an outside chance at winning Ligue 1. For those who might be unaware, Les Phoceens have not won the league since the 2009-10 season.

Marseille boast an impressive roster, with some of the brightest talents from around the globe calling the Stade Velodrome home. However, compared to other big clubs in Europe, OM's wage bill isn't as hefty as their ambitions might require. In fact, their annual payroll is on par with some of the weakest teams in the Premier League this season.

So, who is the highest earner at Stade Velodrome this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

GOAL delved into the numbers from Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis