Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Manchester City v Atletico Madrid - Preseason FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

Marmoush to Tottenham: an adventure or a golden deal both parties need?

FEATURES
O. Marmoush
Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
AFC Bournemouth
Egypt
England

The Egyptian star's role has diminished at the Etihad: so is he heading to London in search of a bigger opportunity?

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on a new signing to bolster their attack, entering advanced talks with Manchester City for Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush. The deal would hand Roberto De Zerbi an attacking option unlike anything currently in his squad.

According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, posting on X, Tottenham have struck a final agreement with Marmoush over personal terms. The two clubs are still thrashing out the deal itself.

Nothing is done between the sides yet. Should it go through, Marmoush would become the latest addition to a Tottenham project that has already splashed 229.5 million on Yan-Paul van Hecke, Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes, plus the agreed 75 million pounds sterling with Manchester City for winger Savinho.

Injuries have plagued Dominic Solanke over the last 18 months, and Richarlison has entered the final year of his contract. A new striker, then, is a clear priority.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

  • From Frankfurt star to a secondary role at City

    Marmoush joined Eintracht Frankfurt from Wolfsburg on a free transfer in May 2023, then delivered an impressive first season with 17 goals across all competitions.

    The Egyptian forward hit new heights in the first half of the 2024-2025 campaign. He scored 15 goals in the German league from 8.9 expected goals, adding 9 assists in 17 league matches.

    By the time he left Germany, Marmoush had racked up 20 goals and 13 assists in 26 matches across all competitions. Manchester City took notice, paying 59 million pounds sterling to sign him in January 2025.

    Set pieces were another string to his bow. Marmoush became the first player in Europe's five major leagues since Lionel Messi in 2019 to score directly from a free kick in 3 consecutive official matches.

    • Advertisement

  • A strong start then a decline in Manchester

    Marmoush's first months at Manchester City brought plenty to be encouraged about. He scored the first hat-trick of his career against Newcastle, then netted the winner against Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarter-final. He followed up with a long-range strike against the same opponent in the league, a goal voted the best of the season.

    Then came the low point. Marmoush missed a penalty against Crystal Palace in the 2025 FA Cup final, with Erling Haaland handing him the ball, only for Dean Henderson to save his effort as City fell at Wembley Stadium.

    Nedum Onuoha, the former Manchester City defender, reckons that moment should not define Marmoush's time at the club.

    Onuoha told "BBC": "When I see Marmoush, I don't remember the missed penalty, but rather I see the power he possesses in some of his runs in behind the defenders".

  • Why has his role at City diminished?

    Marmoush has scored 16 goals in 62 matches with Manchester City across all competitions since his move, including 8 goals in 36 matches during the 2025-2026 season.

    His involvement in the Premier League has clearly declined, though. He has started only 8 matches and played around 700 minutes, a lower tally than he managed after arriving at the club midway through the previous season.

    Just three goals and three assists in the league tell part of the story. His expected goals average reached 3.53, a figure close to his actual tally, which suggests the problem wasn't related solely to finishing chances.

    Onuoha puts this down to the strong competition in City's attacking line. The positions Marmoush can play in have become occupied by specialists, he says, with Haaland holding the out-and-out striker role while the team also relies on number 10s and wingers. That makes the move to Tottenham a special opportunity for the Egyptian star.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • What will Marmoush add to Tottenham?

    A natural out-and-out striker, Marmoush has never been tied to that one role. At Frankfurt he played as a central striker, a second striker and on the left. Manchester City have deployed him through the middle, out wide and behind another forward.

    That versatility could suit De Zerbi, whose sides thrive on forwards interchanging positions, dropping deep to collect the ball and then attacking the spaces that open up behind the opposition defence.

    Onuoha reckons the best version of Marmoush emerges when he finds space in behind the back line.

    He said: "Although he is good when he drops towards the ball, I think he is better when he plays on the shoulder of the defender. He needs a team that consistently plays him into the spaces behind the defence and forces the opponent to run towards their own goal."

  • Marmoush's numbers surpass Tottenham's duo

    According to Opta's data for the 2025-2026 Premier League season, Marmoush outperforms Dominic Solanke and Richarlison in most attacking metrics per 90 minutes, with the exception of aerial duels.

    The Egyptian recorded 0.77 goals and assists, 3.86 shots, 1.55 chances created, 5.67 progressive carries, 1.29 successful dribbles, 6.82 touches inside the penalty area and 11.46 runs in behind the defence.

    Those numbers mark him out as a different animal to Tottenham's current forwards. He carries the ball forward, takes on defenders and manufactures his own shooting chances. That could hand De Zerbi an extra weapon against sides that sit deep.

    Onuoha said: "Sometimes it's just about how well a player fits the team. Marmoush's ability to run in behind the defence and link up play could be very important for Tottenham. They won't hesitate to play balls in behind the defence and force the opponent to retreat."

  • Will Marmoush play alongside Solanke?

    Signing Marmoush needn't spell the end for Solanke. The Egyptian's knack for playing off another striker opens the door to fielding the pair together.

    Solanke can bully defenders with his physical strength. Marmoush, meanwhile, drifts wide or drops between the lines before bursting into the spaces left by the opponent's press.

    Onuoha reckons their contrasting qualities could make them a complementary pairing. "Solanke is different from Marmoush, as he has a greater physical presence," he said. "I can imagine the goalkeeper playing a low ball to Solanke, with Marmoush coming from behind him to receive it, and that becomes the start of the attack."

    "Each of them can complement the other," he added. "Playing with two strikers could bring out more of Marmoush's strengths."

Premier League
Brentford crest
Brentford
BRE
Tottenham Hotspur crest
Tottenham Hotspur
TOT
Premier League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU