Van Bommel's Red Devils revolution! New boss keeps Tielemans as skipper and recalls Chelsea star Lavia

Van Bommel confirmed that midfielder Youri Tielemans will remain national team captain under his tenure. The 49-year-old manager outlined a clear tactical vision, committing to an attacking 4-3-3 formation rather than starting with five defenders.

He also detailed face-to-face discussions with senior figures in Naples and Istanbul to gauge their commitment to the international project.

"I will use Kevin De Bruyne in midfield, at 10, 8, or even 6," Van Bommel explained. "I had a good meeting with Kevin in Naples to check if he was still 100 per cent behind it, and I felt that."