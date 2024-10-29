Mario Balotelli is rocking it! Genoa launch historic third kit to celebrate cultural diversity and unite music and football

The Serie A club have launched a breathtaking new kit and have called on their brand new signing to feature as the poster boy

Genoa have just released their first-ever jersey in black colours, which will be used as the club’s third kit for the 2024-25 season. An unprecedented uniform in the club's history, the simple design with black as the predominant colour also features gold details.

To unveil the third kit, Genoa brought back “The Golden Dark Side of Genova” project, a campaign that began last season when the club released its gold kit.

The project celebrates the new third jersey and the urban fabric and cultural diversity of the city which can be heard in the soundtrack “Genovarabe” by trap group Helmi Sa7bi. They are part of the professionals from the world of music and photography who have elevated the overall production of this campaign.

Features of the new shirt include the various silhouettes of the Grifone - the main figure in Genoa's logo - spread all over the shirt. “DALL’INIZIO, PER SEMPRE” (FROM THE BEGINNING AND FOREVER) can be read on the collar, a tribute to the identity and history of the oldest club in Italy.

A symbol of identity, inclusion, and pride for the city of Genoa: the third kit represents the commitment of Genoa CFC to promote the fusion of cultures and languages, the connection with the territory, and the extraordinary liveliness of the indigenous music movement.