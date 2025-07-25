Marcus Rashford texted Lamine Yamal 'for months' prior to Barcelona loan move as Man Utd outcast sought summer exit from Old Trafford
Marcus Rashford's loan move to Barcelona came after months of behind-the-scenes communication, including regular messages to Lamine Yamal. The Manchester United forward had made it clear he wanted to leave Old Trafford this summer, and the Catalan club were always his first choice. The 27-year-old even took a pay cut to secure the deal and did not ask for guarantees regarding his registration.
- Rashford texted Yamal months before loan to Barca
- Took pay cut, rejected other offers to force move
- Barcelona hold €30m option to buy next summer