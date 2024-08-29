'It's a burden for him to turn up!' - Marcus Rashford slammed for lack of effort at Man Utd as Graeme Souness accuses England star of 'just jogging around' in Premier League games
Marcus Rashford has been slammed for a lack of effort by Graeme Souness, who has accused the Manchester United star of "jogging around" in games.
- Rashford's struggles continue
- Has looked lacklustre in front of goal
- Scored just eight goals in 2023-24