'That's why Man Utd want to get rid!' - Marcus Rashford blasted for 'tone deaf' decision to attend blockbuster Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn fight hours after missing Aston Villa's FA Cup semi-final thumping
Fans have criticised Marcus Rashford for attending Conor Benn's fight with Chris Eubank Jr hours after Aston Villa lost their FA Cup semi-final.
- Villa beaten by Crystal Palace at Wembley
- Rashford, who is on loan from Man Utd, currently injured
- Fans spotted him at Battle of Britain boxing clash