Marcus Rashford arrives in Barcelona to complete loan move as Hansi Flick's plans for Man Utd outcast are revealed
Marcus Rashford has arrived in Barcelona ahead of completing a season-long loan move to the Spanish champions from Manchester United. The Catalan giants, who are in search of a new left winger, agreed to sign the attacker temporarily but with an option to make the transfer permanent next season.
