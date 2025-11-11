Marco Silva facing Fulham sack as club consider stunning decision to remove popular manager amid contract impasse and 'relegation fears'

This is uncomfortably familiar territory for Silva. His Premier League journey, from Hull to Watford to Everton, has followed a recurring pattern. There is always a bright start followed by dips in form and eventual dismissal. At Everton in 2019, he was shown the door with the club sitting 18th and history may be repeating itself in west London. Yet to his credit, Silva’s Fulham reign began in glorious fashion. After being appointed in July 2021, he guided the club to the Championship title. During the course of that campaign, they scored an astonishing 106 goals. Fulham’s return to the Premier League was smooth and they comfortably stayed up, even flirting with European qualification. But now, the magic appears to have faded. The intensity and the pressing that once defined them have given way to fractured and disjointed play.

What makes the situation even more awkward is that Fulham owner Shahid Khan recently went on record to declare Silva a vital part of the club’s long-term vision.

"He’s been great," he told talkSPORT. "I really like him, not only as a person, (but) as a football manager, head coach. Definitely, I think he’s in our long-term plans."

Silva admitted was frustrated following another poor performance at the weekend: "It was a disappointing result for us, but more than the result, it was a very disappointing performance. We got what we deserved from the game, definitely. We played 20 minutes in all the game, I think. We lost the game through the physicality, we could not handle at all the physicality of Everton side."