Revealed: Marc Cucurella's asking price as Chelsea set fee amid Real Madrid & Barcelona interest

Atletico Madrid have emerged as the primary suitors for Cucurella, viewing the 27-year-old as a priority signing to bolster their defensive options. Diego Simeone’s side is expected to open formal negotiations with Chelsea in the coming weeks, hoping to wrap up a deal before other interested parties solidify their plans. The Spanish club has already initiated contact through sporting director Mateu Alemany as they look to steal a march on their rivals.

While Atletico are keen to move quickly, a significant gap in valuation remains between the two clubs. Reports suggest that Atleti are currently aiming for a deal worth under £43 million (€50m/$58m). Meanwhile, according to talkSPORT, Chelsea are holding out for a figure closer to £61m (€70m/$82m), knowing the player still has three years remaining on his contract.



