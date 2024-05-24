Marc-Andre ter StegenGetty
Richard Mills

Marc-Andre ter Stegen blasts media over 'false' reports that Barcelona goalkeeper went behind Xavi's back to complain to board about coach before his sacking

Marc-Andre ter StegenXavi HernandezBarcelonaLaLiga

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has slammed the "false information" claiming he expressed doubts about Xavi's management before Barcelona decided to sack him.

  • Report said Ter Stegen expressed doubts over Xavi
  • Allegedly told Barcelona president over player discontent
  • Goalkeeper slams rumours as "false information"
