Marc-Andre ter Stegen edges towards Barcelona exit as La Liga manager reveals interest in signing Germany goalkeeper

The Germany international has only recently returned from a long spell out following surgery, but he had been told before the 2025-26 campaign began that he would not be called upon this season, with Garcia and Wojciech Szczesny getting preference ahead of him in Hansi Flick's squad.

With his hopes of playing at the 2026 World Cup depending on his playing time, the 33-year-old may look for a move away in the January window if there is no route back to the first team at Camp Nou. Head coach Flick recently opened up on the goalkeeper's situation while dismissing the rumours that the Catalan giants want to push Ter Stegen out of the club, as he told reporters: "I think it is his decision. We have spoken about his situation and I respect Marc a lot because he is a great goalkeeper and personally is a good person for the team. But in the end, it is his decision and it is he who must decide it, not me."