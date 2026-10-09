Few would have said after last season that the clash at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Tottenham, only the sixth round of the Premier League, would already be decisive for the futures of the two managers, Micheal Carrick and Roberto De Zerbi, and for the direction of the season for the Red Devils and Spurs. Even more so after the previous campaign, when the Englishman and the Italian, both appointed during the season, corrected the mistakes of Ruben Amorim and the Thomas Frank-Igor Tudor pairing, securing Champions League qualification in the first case after a long absence and survival in the other, when at one point that had looked unthinkable.
Manchester United-Tottenham, Carrick against De Zerbi: only one will remain. And Conte watches
Carrick at risk, watch out for Conte
Twelfth place for hosts Manchester United, with just one win, two draws and two defeats in five matches: Carrick heads into this on the back of away draws at Fulham and Everton, plus a home defeat in the derby against City, who top the table and already hold a ten-point lead. United have scored little and conceded plenty, 8 for and 8 against. Above all, they look moody and unpredictable, capable of beating only Ipswich in this first part of the season. That is nowhere near enough for the manager, who is already under pressure, with the spectre of Antonio Conte hanging over United, as also predicted in the interview with The Telegraph. If things go badly against Spurs, De Zerbi could do his compatriot a favour. Especially with a brutal away run coming up in the Champions League and the Premier League: Atletico Madrid, Leeds and Como.
De Zerbi disaster
The same goes, to an even greater extent, for Roberto De Zerbi: after battling to survive at West Ham's expense, Tottenham followed it up with a staggering summer window, spending more than 300 million on players of the calibre of Tonali, van Hecke, Marmoush and Savio. The first part of the season has been disastrous for the former Marseille manager and his side: two goalless draws against Everton and Nottingham Forest, and three defeats, with just two goals scored and eight conceded. Bottom place beyond appeal, and if it goes badly against United, there is a real chance of a dismissal that would be sensational, given what was done in the summer: Tottenham's next four are Coventry, Chelsea in the derby, Crystal Palace and Leeds.
Ruthless statistics
Manchester United will have been glad the headlines focused on the other club in the city during the international break, pushing into the background their joint-worst start to a season after five league matches since 1989/90. Both league defeats have come at Old Trafford, where United had won 10 of their previous 11 matches under Carrick. They now risk three consecutive home defeats for the first time since December 2024. Spurs have taken fewer Premier League points (18) in 2026 than any other ever-present top-flight side and risk starting a season without a win in their first six league matches for only the fourth time in their history. Roberto De Zerbi, who is aiming to become only the fifth manager in Premier League history to win his first two away games against United, can at least cling to the fact that three of Tottenham's last four league wins have come away from home, scant consolation.
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