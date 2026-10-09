Manchester United-Tottenham, Carrick against De Zerbi: only one will remain. And Conte watches

Manchester United will have been glad the headlines focused on the other club in the city during the international break, pushing into the background their joint-worst start to a season after five league matches since 1989/90. Both league defeats have come at Old Trafford, where United had won 10 of their previous 11 matches under Carrick. They now risk three consecutive home defeats for the first time since December 2024. Spurs have taken fewer Premier League points (18) in 2026 than any other ever-present top-flight side and risk starting a season without a win in their first six league matches for only the fourth time in their history. Roberto De Zerbi, who is aiming to become only the fifth manager in Premier League history to win his first two away games against United, can at least cling to the fact that three of Tottenham's last four league wins have come away from home, scant consolation.