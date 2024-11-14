Manchester United and Chelsea owners go head-to-head! Boardroom battle as both clubs bid to invest in cricket club London Spirit
Manchester United and Chelsea owners, Avram Glazer & Todd Boehly, could reportedly be involved in an investment battle for cricket club London Spirit.
- Marylebone Cricket Club invite bids for Spirit
- Tycoons from across the globe are set to battle
- Six entities including F1 rulers and IPL teams to compete