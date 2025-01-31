Manchester City keep spending! Pep Guardiola's side eye late January move for Porto star Nico Gonzalez but face paying €60m release clause, with Barcelona holding 40% sell-on clause
Manchester City could make Nico Gonzalez their a signing of an expensive January transfer window as their squad rebuild continues apace.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man City linked with Nico transfer
- Ex-Barcelona midfielder now at Porto
- Talks underway but premium cost involved