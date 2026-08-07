Manchester City, midfield revolution: move for Enzo Fernandez, Bouaddi also emerges

Manchester City are stepping up plans to reshape their midfield. With Rodri's departure now looking increasingly likely, the English club have already started identifying the profiles who will need to pick up the mantle of the Spanish Ballon d'Or winner, who is moving closer to Barcelona after a season as an absolute protagonist, capped by the award for best player at the last World Cup.





Club chiefs do not want to be caught short and have already set a clear strategy to strengthen the middle of the park. After officially announcing the arrival of Elliot Anderson, Manchester City want to bring in at least two more high-level midfielders to keep the quality of the squad intact and give Enzo Maresca fresh tactical options.