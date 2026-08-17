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Manchester City refuse to give up on Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez despite missing key transfer deadline without making a bid
City miss crucial Chelsea cut-off
Manchester City’s pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Fernandez has taken a new turn as they continue to track the Argentina international. Chelsea had set a firm deadline of 5pm last Friday for any club wishing to trigger the previously discussed valuation for the player.
Despite their long-standing admiration for the 25-year-old, City opted not to submit a formal written offer before the cut-off point, shifting the negotiating power back to Chelsea as the transfer window enters its final fortnight.
While the initial opportunity to secure Fernandez under the previously discussed terms has expired, Man City remain attentive to his situation at Stamford Bridge, according to Sky Sports.
The Argentine can no longer leave for the £120m fee reportedly agreed with his representatives in May, meaning City could now face a higher asking price if they decide to step up their pursuit before the September 1 deadline.
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Stamford Bridge reception adds to uncertainty
The atmosphere surrounding Fernandez has become increasingly complicated following his recent appearance in a pre-season friendly. During Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Saturday, the midfielder was introduced as a second-half substitute but was met with audible boos from sections of the home support.
Despite the crowd's reaction, new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is understood to be a significant admirer of the player's technical abilities and tactical versatility. The club is reportedly planning to keep the World Cup winner unless a truly astronomical offer arrives that would allow them to reinvest heavily in the squad.
Rodri departure leaves City midfield exposed
Manchester City’s continued interest in Fernandez is driven by a significant vacuum in their own midfield department. The club is preparing for life without several key figures, most notably Rodri. The Spanish in ternational, a four-time Premier League champion and former Ballon d'Or winner, is set to undergo a medical at Barcelona ahead of a £65.4m move.
The Catalan giants’ third offer was deemed too good to turn down for a player with just one year remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium. This exit represents a massive loss for Maresca, who valued the Spaniard as the heartbeat of his tactical system.
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City target Bouaddi amid midfield overhaul
The upheaval does not end with Rodri, as Tijjani Reijnders is also set to depart European football. The midfielder is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah in a deal worth approximately £51m.
With multiple bodies leaving the building, City are also actively negotiating with Lille for Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi. Lille are believed to be holding out for a fee in the region of £85m, and their head coach Davide Ancelotti has confirmed that talks between the two clubs are progressing.
However, the pursuit of Bouaddi has not yet dampened City’s desire to potentially land a marquee name like Fernandez, as per Ben Jacobs.
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