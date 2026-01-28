Getty Images Sport
Man Utd yet to open formal Harry Maguire extension talks as Serie A and Turkish Super Lig clubs make contact with veteran defender's agent
Foreign clubs circle as contract ticks down
Maguire’s six-year association with United is approaching a crossroads, with no substantive discussions having taken place regarding his long-term future. The centre-back turns 33 in March and is out of contract at the end of the current campaign. As of January 1, he has been free to negotiate and sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas teams, a situation that has not gone unnoticed across Europe.
According to reports from The Athletic, agents representing clubs in both the Italian Serie A and the Turkish Super Lig have already made contact with the player’s representatives. While his former manager Brendan Rodgers is currently coaching in Saudi Arabia, a move to the Middle East seems less likely for a player deeply rooted in the north of England. Maguire is settled living near Manchester with his wife and children, with his parents still based an hour away in Sheffield, suggesting a preference to remain closer to home if possible.
However, the ball remains firmly in United’s court. The club hierarchy are currently weighing up their options, balancing the need for a defensive leader against the financial implications of retaining a high earner as they look to streamline their wage bill after years of profligacy.
Renaissance under Carrick in big games
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his employment, the defender has enjoyed a resurgence on the pitch, proving his worth when it matters most. He was named Man of the Match in United’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Arsenal on Sunday - his 450th career league appearance - and played a pivotal role in the clean sheet victory against Manchester City the week prior.
Maguire has developed a reputation as a "big game player" this term. Although he has started only six league games due to a calf injury earlier in the season, his record includes wins against City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea. In the recent clash with the Gunners, he did not lose a single duel, either on the ground or in the air, underscoring his dominance against elite opposition.
Interim head coach Michael Carrick appears to have settled on Maguire as a key pillar of his back four. Unlike previous seasons where he often rushed back from injury, the England international waited until he was 100 per cent fit this time, a decision that has paid dividends with his sharpness and form alongside Lisandro Martinez.
Defensive crisis highlights veteran's value
United’s hesitation to offer a new deal is complicated by the lack of reliable alternatives in central defence. Matthijs de Ligt, the club’s top-earning defender, has missed the last 11 matches with a back injury, while young prospect Leny Yoro, 20, is yet to show the consistency required to start every week. Another teenager, Ayden Heaven, has shown promise, but the squad lacks experienced heads at the back.
With the team conceding 34 goals in 23 games - more than any other side in the top 12 - the partnership of Maguire and Martinez has emerged as the most stable foundation available. The club are aware that replacing Maguire would be costly, having seen top target Marc Guehi have already joined Manchester City, and Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano is expected to renew his deal in Germany.
This dearth of affordable, high-quality replacements in the market strengthens Maguire's hand. If he continues to play every week and perform at his current level, the argument for retaining him becomes significantly more compelling for the Old Trafford board.
Financials and England ambitions
The final decision will likely boil down to finances and the length of any potential contract. Maguire earns approximately £190,000 a week on his current deal, but the club are trying to cut costs.
However, Champions League qualification could change the picture. A return to Europe’s elite competition would boost revenues significantly, offsetting the cost of Maguire’s wages. Furthermore, failure to qualify triggers a 15 to 20 per cent pay cut in player contracts, including Maguire’s, offering the club some protection.
From a personal perspective, the Yorkshireman is desperate to add to his 64 England caps. He has yet to be selected by national team coach Thomas Tuchel, but harbours ambitions of making the World Cup squad.
