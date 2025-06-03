Man Utd to Wrexham? Shock Christian Eriksen transfer claim as doubts cast over willingness of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney to pay ‘obscene’ wages
Wrexham have been credited with shock interest in Christian Eriksen, as he leaves Manchester United, but “obscene” wages questions are being asked.
- Red Dragons in the market for Premier League pedigree
- Danish star leaving Old Trafford as a free agent
- Hollywood co-owners funding ambitious Welsh project