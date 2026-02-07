Man Utd women's player ratings vs Leicester City: Elisabeth Terland's a super sub! Norwegian forward does the business from the bench as Julia Zigiotti runs the show

Manchester United started the game brightly and were ahead after just 13 minutes. Lea Schuller looked set to head home her first ever WSL goal but the January signing couldn't quite get on the end of an inviting cross from Zigiotti Olme. Yet her teasing delivery into the penalty area also beat Olivia Clark in the Leicester goal, with the ball creeping past the stopper and in at the far post to hand United the lead.

The early goal saw United set up camp in the Leicester half but they couldn't add to their lead before half-time. The lively Melvine Malard was twice denied by Clark, while United defender Hanna Lundkvist headed a good chance over from a corner.

The game continued in the same pattern after the break, with manager Marc Skinner sending on Fridolino Rolfo and then Terland in a bid to get that all-important second goal. Terland had the clearest chance of all, directing a header wide at the far post after being picked out well from a corner. Clark then tipped a great effort around the post from substitute Simi Awujo as United went close again.

The pressure eventually told late on when Terland finally made the game safe. Zigiotti Olmo did superbly well to win the ball back high up the pitch and feed Terland who showed some great footwork to get the ball out of her feet and fire a low shot across goal to seal a deserved victory.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from King Power Stadium...