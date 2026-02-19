Goal.com
Jess Park Man Utd Atletico Madrid gfxGetty Images/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Man Utd women's ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Jess Park is on fire! Lionesses star shines again as Red Devils seal Champions League quarter-final date with Bayern Munich

Manchester United will take on Bayern Munich next month in their first-ever Women's Champions League quarter-final after goals from Julia Zigiotti Olme and Jess Park completed the job against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, securing a 2-0 win on the night and a comprehensive 5-0 victory on aggregate. The Red Devils were clinical across the two legs and they didn't let up despite a big win in Spain, giving their home fans a performance to savour as well.

It was Atleti who started the clash in England the better, though, with Synne Jensen in particular causing real problems for United. She forced Phallon Tullis-Joyce into a smart stop early on and the resulting corner really should've ended with Lauren heading home to reduce the deficit, only for her effort to sail over the bar. The hosts did respond well, however, and after good opportunities for Lea Schuller, Lisa Naalsund and Melvine Malard, the deadlock would finally be broken.

Naalsund was the creator, darting down the left and cutting the ball back from Zigiotti, who swept home brilliantly to catch out visiting shot-stopper Lola Gallardo. From there, United took firm control and after Hinata Miyazawa had a clever effort well-saved, Park wowed the home support with a wonderful effort from range that flew into the top corner, sending her side in at the break 2-0 up.

It was a wonder United didn't add to the scoreline. Park hit the post, substitute Ellen Wangerheim stung the palms of Gallardo and teenage debutante Jessica Anderson was particularly lively when she came on in the latter stages, forcing another good save out of the Spain international. But the job was already well and truly done, with the Red Devils through to a first ever UWCL quarter-final, in which they will meet German champions Bayern Munich.

GOAL rates Man Utd's players from Leigh Sports Village...

  • Manchester United Women v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 KO play-offs Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (7/10):

    Made some good saves to ensure Atletico couldn't get back into the tie, despite starting this second leg well. 

    Hanna Lundkvist (7/10):

    A very solid outing which included a huge block in the first half before United had really raced away in the tie.

    Maya Le Tissier (7/10):

    Another solid outing from the United captain. Regularly popped up with some big defensive interventions and was good on the ball, even if she didn't dictate play as much as usual.

    Millie Turner (7/10):

    A little loose in possession at times but was a rock in her defending and dominated her duels. 

    Dominique Janssen (7/10):

    Started at left-back and adjusted to right-back with little issue in the second half in an all-round strong display.

  • Manchester United Women v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 KO play-offs Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (7/10):

    An all-action 45-minute display in which she covered plenty of ground, did a lot of good work on and off the ball and scored a goal.

    Hinata Miyazawa (7/10):

    Quietly went about her business in midfield, covering plenty of ground and allowing others to shine in attack. Almost had a goal herself, too, but for a good stop from Gallardo.

    Lisa Naalsund (8/10):

    A really impressive performance in which she brought tons of energy, was positive in her play and showed good end product.

  • Manchester United Women v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Women's Champions League 2025/26 KO play-offs Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Jess Park (8/10):

    Continued her fine form with another brilliant game, the highlight of which was her stunning strike to make it 2-0.

    Lea Schuller (6/10):

    Things didn't always come off but she showed some nice touches and could've had a goal if not for a good save.

    Melvine Malard (6/10):

    A quiet game by her standards, albeit one in which she still caused problems, worked hard and could've scored.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-WOLFSBURG-MAN-UNITEDAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Simi Awujo (7/10):

    Very lively after coming on at the break. Pressed well, fought hard in her duels and was positive on the ball.

    Ellen Wangerheim (7/10):

    Was playing as a centre forward but showed good movement to link with others and pick up spaces in a variety of areas. Another who had a decent chance for a goal but was denied by a good stop.

    Gabby George (6/10):

    Slotted in well at left-back for the final 25 minutes, doing little wrong as United saw the game out comfortably.

    Jessica Anderson (N/A):

    Made her senior United debut in the latter stages.

    Marc Skinner (7/10):

    Was limited in what he could do given how absences depleted his squad but used his bench well amid those challenges and ensured his side got the job done.

