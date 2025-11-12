Man Utd women's player ratings vs PSG: Magnificent Melvine Malard & classy Jess Park spoil Mary Earps' Champions League return to Old Trafford

Man Utd opened the scoring courtesy of a wonderful strike from Melvine Malard, who showed great strength to hold off her defender and fired an unstoppable shot past Earps and into the far corner of the net. Earps was targeted by home fans throughout, despite spending five years with United, seemingly in response to the revelations about life in the Lionesses squad she made in her recent autobiography.

The hosts looked on course to reach half-time in the lead, but they were pegged back in added time thanks to an incredible long-range strike from Spain international Olga Carmona from fully 25 yards out into the top left-hand corner, beating Safia Middleton-Patel’s despairing dive - the first goal United have conceded in Europe this season.

But the hosts were back in front in the second period after a wonderful team goal, as a quick interchange of passes through midfield involving Jess Park led to Anna Sandberg’s cross being met by Fridolino Rolfo’s header at the far post to seal the three points. The win puts United third in the Women’s Champions League league phase table, while winless PSG are 16th - only off the bottom due to goal difference.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from Old Trafford...