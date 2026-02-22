Goal.com
Man Utd women's player ratings vs Chelsea: Phallon Tullis-Joyce's heroics not enough as Red Devils' run of FA Cup finals comes to an end

Manchester United's bid to reach a fourth-straight Women's FA Cup final was ended on Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Chelsea after extra time in their fifth-round tie. Phallon Tullis-Joyce produced heroics in the Red Devils' goal but couldn't keep out strikes from Sam Kerr and Naomi Girma, while Simi Awujo's equaliser couldn't spark a come-from-behind win for Marc Skinner's side.

Both teams had chances to open the scoring in the first half as Tullis-Joyce saved from each of Alyssa Thompson, Erin Cuthbert and Lauren James - the latter two via outstanding stops - while Jess Park forced Hannah Hampton into a scrambling save at the other end before blazing a decent chance over the bar.

Chelsea largely dominated that first half, but United grew into the game after the break, and after Melvine Malard had a goal-bound header cleared off the line by Veerle Buurman, Park hit the post with a rasping, 25-yard effort.

However, it was Sonia Bompastor's side who eventually took the lead as substitute Kerr hooked a bouncing ball into the bottom corner. United were only behind for three minutes, however, as their own replacement, Awujo, poked the ball home after some pinball inside the Chelsea box to ensure extra-time.

The home side reasserted some control and took the lead when Girma was the quickest to react after her United States team-mate Tullis-Joyce tipped Buurman's header onto the post. United did push for a second equaliser, but couldn't produce any clear chances to keep their hopes of another trip to Wembley alive.

GOAL rates United's players from Kingsmeadow...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Phallon Tullis-Joyce (8/10):

    Fine stop to keep out Thompson was followed by two outstanding saves to deny Cuthbert and James in the first half. Had some issues with her kicking, but had no chance with either goal, and was particularly unlucky to concede the second after another excellent stop from Buurman's header.

    Hanna Lundqvist (5/10):

    Struggled up against Thompson and then Baltimore. Unable to show off her attacking instincts as the home side dominated.

    Maya Le Tissier (8/10):

    Always seemed to be in the right place to deal with balls to the box, while she showed excellent composure when in possession. Set-piece deliveries caused problems, too - most notably in the build-up to Awujo's equaliser.

    Millie Turner (7/10):

    Solid alongside her captain. Swept up well on occasion while winning her fair share of headers.

    Dominique Janssen (6/10):

    Caught out at times by runs in behind her but recovered pretty well, albeit she did pick up a booking. In the right place to clear off the line in the first half.

    Midfield

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (5/10):

    Made a bright start as she carried the ball forward well but looked to be growing frustrated before she went off in the second half.

    Hinata Miyazawa (5/10):

    Showed some nice touches early on but United's lack of possession meant her influence soon waned.

    Lisa Naalsund (4/10):

    Found some nice pockets of space but her passing wasn't of the required level. Ended up dropping deeper to help out defensively.

    Attack

    Jess Park (6/10):

    Looked the most likely to make something happen for United in attack. Should have done better when she blazed over in the first half but was so unlucky to see her long-range effort crash back off the post after the break.

    Ellen Wangerheim (3/10):

    Cut a lonely figure up front for much of the afternoon but could not make the ball stick when it did come forward. Replaced with 20 minutes to go.

    Melvine Malard (5/10):

    Posed something of a threat down the left but her final pass or shot was too often lacking, most notably when she fired over midway through the second half.

  • Subs & Manager

    Elisabeth Terland (5/10):

    Offered more of a presence up front than Wangerheim but couldn't any sights of goal.

    Simi Awujo (7/10):

    Did well to dig out a finish for the equaliser and put herself about in midfield.

    Gabby George (6/10):

    Thrown on for the second half of extra time.

    Lea Schuller (5/10):

    Only given the final 15 minutes of extra time to try and make an impact.

    Layla Drury (N/A):

    On for the final 10 minutes.

    Marc Skinner (6/10):

    Perhaps could have made his substitutions a little earlier but given his side's lack of rest, they acquitted themselves well enough despite the final score.

