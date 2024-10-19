Man Utd women player ratings vs Brighton: The winning run is over! Ella Toone stifled as wasteful Red Devils haunted by Nikita Parris just a month after selling her

Marc Skinner's United side lost their perfect record this season as England international Toone was outshone by former team-mate Parris

Manchester United's 100 per cent start in the Women's Super League came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a spirited Brighton.

The Red Devils, who hadn't conceded a WSL goal before this game this season, deservedly took the lead in the 10th minute as Celin Bizet's teasing cross into the six-yard box was stabbed home by Clinton. The 21-year-old then hit the bar with a curling effort from just inside the box, before Hinata Miyazawa was denied by goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley on the rebound.

But the visitors were made to pay for not pressing home their advantage as Maisie Symonds' powerful drive towards goal was nodded in by a diving Nikita Parris - who joined the Seagulls from United last month - seven minutes after the break.

Brighton were the better team for long periods of the second half and nearly won it through former Chelsea star Fran Kirby but goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce showed there is life after Mary Earps. At the time of writing, both teams are top of the table by goal difference.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from the Amex, where a record crowd of more than 8,000 were in attendance.