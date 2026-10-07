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Use the force! Could Man Utd rekindle interest in USMNT ‘Jedi’ Antonee Robinson? Ex-Fulham striker responds to transfer question amid Old Trafford left-back questions
Robinson is a proven Premier League performer
Robinson would certainly tick that box having previously caught the eye across five seasons as a top-flight performer in England. He is into a sixth, with the Milton Keynes-born star in buoyant mood after representing the United States at a home World Cup in 2026.
He is tied to a contract in west London through to the summer of 2028, but tempting bids could see Fulham consider cashing in. They are aware that Robinson is now 29 years of age and will likely see his value start to diminish from this point.
If United were prepared to spend big on adding him to their ranks, then an agreement may prove beneficial to all concerned. The Red Devils continue to put their trust in Luke Shaw when it comes to left-back berths, but could do with another reliable option in that department.
Robinson, with his buccaneering bursts down the flanks, would offer something different in Michael Carrick’s squad. He can provide important width in a system that often sees wide attackers drift inside, with an impressive assist count being built at Fulham.
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Should Man Utd consider transfer raid on Fulham?
United opted against investing heavily in back four upgrades during the last transfer window, but could that stance change in 2027? Asked if Robinson will likely come back into the Red Devils’ thoughts, Zamora - who was speaking in association with BetWright Premier League betting - told GOAL: “I think so. He's been relatively consistent as a full-back over the years. He could be one potentially that’s got a wealth of experience now.
“He's played a lot of years in the Premier League, obviously international football as well, so he's another good talent and keeps showing up for Fulham. I'm interested to see how they do under [Alvaro] Arbeloa, to be honest.”
Why Robinson could be a shrewd addition for Man Utd
Robinson to Old Trafford has previously been talked up by former United defender Jonathan Spector, with the 36-cap USMNT star telling GOAL when quizzed on the same subject: “I know Luke Shaw struggled with injuries, and so they do need somebody who's going to be fit for the majority of the season that they can rely on, and Antonee Robinson certainly fits that bill.
“He’s also a really attacking full-back, incredibly athletic as well, so I do think he suits what they would be looking for there. I do think he's a very, very good full-back. I think he could suit United in the way that they play, and I see the similarity in terms of profile to Luke Shaw.
“His work rate is exceptional, his engine is phenomenal, and so he'll be someone who gets up and down that wing nonstop.
“I don't know if Carrick's going to change a little bit in terms of how they play, but if he is looking for that player that's going to be getting up and down the wing, supporting the attack, I think that's when he's at his best.
“If he's forced to defend for long stretches of a match, I don't think that's necessarily his strength. But when he has that ability to get forward, that's when he's truly at his best. In terms of delivery, quality, final third, it's not at the same level as Luke Shaw, I don't think, but I do think you'll get that quantity from him because his work rate is so high.”
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USMNT star continues to impress for club & country
Robinson, who is affectionately known as ‘Jedi’ due to his boyhood love of Star Wars and all things magic, has been away with the United States during the latest international break and taken his tally of senior caps to 61.
His last outing before heading across the Atlantic was against Manchester United, in a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage, and it remains to be seen whether he has done enough to convince the Red Devils that he would be a useful addition to their ambitious Premier League and Champions League plans.
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