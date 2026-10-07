USMNT Winners and Losers: Justin Ellis delivers through an injury and Alex Freeman shines as Yunus Musah struggles in gritty win over Jesse Marsch's Canada

ST. PAUL -- Compared with their first three games of this international window, the U.S. Men's National Team's clash with Canada offered fewer fireworks. Justin Ellis provided the decisive moment.

The Orlando City star shook off an early injury to score the game's lone goal, turning home a cross from former Orlando City standout Alex Freeman in the 29th minute for his second goal in as many starts.

The USMNT had scored four, four and three in its previous outings. Against Canada, the highlights were scarce in a physical rivalry game that rarely settled into a rhythm. One goal proved enough.

The U.S. handled the challenge, securing a 1-0 victory to finish with four wins from four games, including back-to-back victories over its closest rivals.

Ellis' goal continued a theme of young goalscorers, of which there has been no shortage this camp. There was also no shortage of youngsters in the XI for the USMNT. Brooklyn Raines, 21, started in midfield, while 17-year-old Mathis Albert joined Ellis in the attack. And then there was Brian Schwake, who played all 90 minutes in goal and earned a clean sheet in his first start.

Now, the USMNT will disband. The stars, both young and old, will go back to their clubs. Some will be back in November, while others won't. We'll have to see what Mauricio Pochettino does going forward. However, the USMNT handled every challenge thrown their way this camp, including this final one, which was its most difficult one yet.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from the USMNT's win at Allianz Field...