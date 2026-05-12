Man Utd plan shock transfer swoop for Real Madrid ‘outcast’ Federico Valverde as Blancos remain ‘furious’ with midfielder after Aurelien Tchouameni bust-up

Despite his public remorse, the hierarchies at Real Madrid are said to be "furious" with the two-time Champions League winner. The Spanish giants have seen their dressing room divide, though senior figures have firmly sided with the French midfielder, leading to calls for Valverde to be moved on during the upcoming summer transfer window. United are closely monitoring these developments as they seek to overhaul their own midfield options. Interestingly, the Red Devils had originally held an interest in Tchouameni himself, but he is understood to be reluctant to leave after receiving significant support during the fallout.