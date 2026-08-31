Getty Images Sport
Man Utd star admits he's 'angry and disappointed' despite emphatic Ipswich win
Red Devils find their rhythm under Carrick
Manchester United secured their first Premier League victory of the season in emphatic fashion, brushing aside Ipswich Town 5-2 at Old Trafford. The result marked a significant milestone for Carrick, serving as his first win since being appointed as the club's permanent head coach. While the scoreline suggested total dominance, the Red Devils had to show resilience after falling behind early in the contest to Gary O’Neil’s spirited side.
Bruno Fernandes was the undisputed star of the show, netting a clinical hat-trick to lead the comeback. The Portuguese playmaker was supported by a strike from Bryan Mbeumo and a fortuitous Jacob Greaves own goal, ensuring the three points remained in Manchester. Despite the five-goal haul, the match was a closer affair than the final tally indicated, with Ipswich causing numerous problems for the United backline throughout the ninety minutes.
- AFP
Shaw takes responsibility for defensive lapse
The afternoon got off to a rocky start for the hosts when Leif Davis opened the scoring in the 29th minute. The goal came after Abdul Fatawu bypassed Luke Shaw with ease on the wing, delivering a cross that Davis volleyed home. Shaw, who has faced significant scrutiny after his mistake in United's opening weekend defeat against Hull City, was visibly frustrated with his role in the opener.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Shaw was incredibly candid about his own display despite the team's success. "A really important win We knew how important it was to win today," the left-back stated. "I am a bit disappointed and angry with myself for the first goal. Extremely happy with the team in the second half, it was really good.
"With the quality in our squad we should have belief all the time we can win games. It always helps when you have someone like Bruno in your team, he can score and create."
United show character after Hull disappointment
The victory served as the perfect response to last week’s demoralising 2-0 defeat at the hands of Hull City. Shaw emphasised that the squad felt a heavy burden to perform in front of the home crowd and rectify their previous mistakes.
Continuing his assessment of the match, Shaw added: "Us as Manchester United should be expected to win here. After last week, we were extremely disappointed and knew we had to react today. Of course not the first goal but the way we bounced back after that. We kept the tempo high and kept going for more - that is the thing we can improve this season."
- AFP
Carrick hails squad spirit amidst transfer talk
With the transfer deadline looming on Tuesday, speculation continues to swirl regarding United’s desire to recruit a new left-back to compete with Shaw. However, Carrick was keen to focus on the positives of his current group and the business already conducted during the window.
Carrick told BBC Sport in his post-match interview: "I think we’ve done some fantastic business and we’ve done it very well with the money we’ve spent. We’re making the most of the situation that we have. The spirit is good and they want to fight for each other."
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting