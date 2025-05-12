Man Utd slash Jadon Sancho asking price in case Chelsea reject permanent transfer for middling winger as new potential Bundesliga destination emerges
Manchester United are reportedly ready to slash Jadon Sancho's asking price as a new potential Bundesliga destination emerges for the winger.
- Man Utd could reduce Sancho's asking price
- Leverkusen show interest in the winger
- Unclear whether Chelsea will sell Sancho permanently