Man Utd set to buy TWO midfielders as Reds Devils prepare to choose from four targets as part of summer overhaul

There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding a number of United’s current midfield options, so it is unsurprising to see the club constantly linked with reinforcements. Bruno Fernandes recently cast doubt over his future in an interview last month, in which he claimed the club attempted to sell him during the summer and suggested he would be open to playing in Portugal or Italy. The club captain is also currently sidelined with injury, having been withdrawn in the 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.

There is also ambiguity over the futures of Mainoo, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte. Mainoo had a request to leave on loan blocked in August and could seek a move in the winter transfer window if his playing time does not increase. The England international was left out of the squad entirely at the weekend, but reportedly has plenty of suitors should he decide to push for a move.

Casemiro, who turns 34 in February, is out of contract at the end of the season and is widely expected to depart, having been playing in the twilight of his career in the last few seasons.

Ugarte, who joined United in a £50.75 million deal only last year, has started just four matches this season, all of which ended in defeat. United’s enquiry about Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba during the summer further raised doubts internally about Ugarte’s suitability for the Premier League, and Amorim does not appear to have much trust in the 24-year-old.