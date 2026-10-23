Man Utd redemption for Manuel Ugarte? Why transfer in 2027 is not guaranteed as Gus Poyet backs Uruguayan midfielder to make a positive impact after injury

Asked what the future holds for his compatriot, with exit rumours seemingly never far away, ex-Uruguay international Poyet - who was speaking in association with Gambling.com, the go-to source for casino sites - told GOAL: “He needs to come back first.

“It's incredible because when he left Portugal [at Sporting], he was coming to Chelsea. I was desperate for him to join Chelsea and he went to Paris and then he went to Manchester. Decisions that were made in his career.

“I think first he needs to get back. I don't think he will move before playing a few games, or it will be difficult at least. I remember I had a serious injury and the only thing you focus on is to get back on the pitch and prove that you're okay. And then yes, make a decision.

“But obviously, and with all respect to the players at Man United, I would fancy my chances to play. Then it depends on the coach and how he is.

“In this Manchester United, you will fancy Ugarte in the middle of the pitch after getting back to fitness. So, let's wait and see if there's any changes from now to the moment he's back.”