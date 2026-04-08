(C)Getty Images
Paul Scholes says Man Utd should sell Leny Yoro & SEVEN other Man Utd players in summer transfer window
Scholes demands radical squad overhaul
Despite substantial investment in recent windows, United remain a long way from challenging for the Premier League title, prompting Scholes to call for a decisive shift in recruitment strategy. The 11-time league winner believes that strict Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR) mean the club must sell established names to facilitate any significant incoming business. His critique comes at a time when the Red Devils have a defensive record inferior to ten other top-flight clubs this season.
- Getty Images Sport
Defensive stalwarts under fire
The former midfielder expressed significant doubt over the current backline, questioning whether several high-profile defenders possess the reliability required for a title-winning side.
Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, Scholes remarked on Yoro: "I think he’s struggled, me. I think there’s something in there, I think he needs a bit of time, but if you had to make a choice now, I’d probably sell him."
Noussair Mazraoui was also the subject of scrutiny, as Scholes said: "Sell. I don’t know where he fits in. He’s been like a right-sided centre-half and they don’t play with three centre-halves anymore… I think it’s probably time to let him go now."
Shifting his focus to Luke Shaw, the pundit noted: "When he was playing consistently, I don’t think there was a better left-back in the world, not just Europe. But if you’re asking me now… I’d sell him. He doesn’t play enough games."
Patrick Dorgu, recruited specifically for Ruben Amorim’s tactical setup, was another player singled out. "They brought him in as a wing-back and he’s not really played much there. I’d probably sell," Scholes added. I’m not sure what position he is. Again, if you keep him then he’s just a squad player."
- Getty Images Sport
Questioning the squad's core
Despite Harry Maguire signing a fresh contract, the England international was also subject to Scholes' scrutiny. Evaluating the veteran defender's long-term suitability for an elite project, Scholes said: “Look, I think he’s been really good and he’s brought himself back from the dead really. I think he’s been sensational with what he’s done, I’m so, so pleased for him, but I’m thinking about a Manchester United team you want to win the league and the Champions League… I’m not sure you’d do that with Maguire, unless you’ve got someone like a Rio [Ferdinand] next to him then possibly, yeah.”
Comparing the 33-year-old with his Dutch defensive partner Matthijs de Ligt, Scholes noted: “If it’s one of four, you’d probably take him but I’d have De Ligt in that as one of four. I think they’re both quite similar but De Ligt is a little bit younger, a little bit quicker, so I’d probably just go for De Ligt.”
Shifting his focus to the engine room and the lack of minutes for certain individuals, he commented on Mason Mount: “I’d probably sell him and I like him, he’s a great footballer. But he’s never going to play in front of Bruno Fernandes. I’m not sure what other position he could play and he doesn’t play enough games.”
Concluding his brutal assessment, Scholes was similarly blunt regarding Manuel Ugarte’s future, stating: “I think he’ll go.” The Manchester United legend was equally decisive when discussing Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee, making it clear the forward should also be moved on to free up space in the squad.
A summer of difficult decisions
United’s hierarchy must now decide whether to back Carrick’s current squad or follow Scholes’ advice by sanctioning a major exodus to balance the books. The club faces a precarious balancing act between maintaining squad depth and meeting the new Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) requirements for next season. With Casemiro already expected to depart, the pressure is on the board to secure high-value sales before they can successfully target midfield and defensive reinforcements.