Man Utd plotting transfer swoop for Real Madrid star to address priority position

United are also looking further afield. According to BBC, Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni has emerged as a prominent name on a shortlist of international targets the club is monitoring to address their primary area of concern this summer.

The pursuit of Tchouameni is not a new development for those in the corridors of power at Carrington. United were credited with a serious interest in the 26-year-old when he left Monaco in 2022, but the midfielder ultimately chose the bright lights of the Bernabeu. Since then, he has developed into one of the most effective defensive midfielders in world football, making 191 appearances and chipping in with seven goals for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid are keen on extending Tchouameni's current deal, which is set to run until 2028. However, following a campaign that looks set to end without major silverware, there is a feeling that a summer of significant change is coming to the Bernabeu. Should United arrive with a sizeable offer, Madrid may be tempted to sanction a sale to fund their own rebuilding plans under Florentino Perez.