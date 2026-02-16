Getty Images Sport
Man Utd plotting shock move for Liverpool star in bid to solve midfield issues
Man Utd eye shock swoop
Per the MEN, United are keeping close tabs on Mac Allister in case he becomes available in the summer. The Red Devils are drawing up a list of potential midfield targets, despite the fact that it is currently unclear who will be in the dugout, given that Michael Carrick is in interim charge at present. The 27-year-old Argentina international has a contract with the Anfield club until 2028, but he has endured a difficult season in the wake of a serious groin injury last season.
Luring Mac Allister away from the Merseyside club would be a significant challenge; players have featured for both clubs in their careers, such as Paul Ince and Michael Owen, but a player has not moved between both clubs since 1964, when Paul Chisnall joined Liverpool from United. That was 62 years ago, so Mac Allister would be something of a trailblazer were he to decide to make the move. United are also said to be interested in Brighton's Carlos Baleba, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, and Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson.
Mac Allister's ambitions
Mac Allister remains central to Arne Slot's side, making 21 starts this season, but his output has dipped considerably, failing to score a goal, and registering two assists in a season that has been characterised mainly by disappointment.
However, speaking earlier this month, the midfielder insisted that their form is changing for the better, telling the club's website: "We feel like we are in a good moment, in a much better moment than the beginning of the season. We are improving as a team – which is the most important thing – and now we're looking forward to this amazing game.
"The manager had a really good meeting where he said that we needed to improve in both boxes. That's what we wanted and I think we showed it in the last two games.
"But we were more aggressive, we pressed a little bit more. That's what we want and that's what we want to get and be consistent on that. I think it's going to be key.
"We have many players that are injured, so it's not that easy, but we are getting there. I think we are all happy with our last two performances.
"We played against two teams that were a little bit more aggressive and tried to build from the back, which is for us maybe better. We are in a good moment but we need to keep working and keep improving."
Praise for summer signings
Mac Allister has also been blown away by the impact of both Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz after their respective arrivals in the summer.
He added: "I think they complement each other really well. They are both big talents and I think everyone can see their quality.
"We can notice that they love to play one-twos and these kind of things, which is really good because they can generate goals and assists in just a moment like this [clicks fingers].
"So, I'm really pleased for them. I think they are showing how good they are. But as I said, I think as a team we still need to improve and that's what we want."
What comes next?
Liverpool currently sit sixth in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed United. Champions League qualification would give either club a leg-up in negotiations, but it is unclear if Liverpool would be at all willing to countenance Mac Allister's exit, particularly to such a bitter rival.
