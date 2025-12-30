Man Utd player ratings vs Wolves: What are you doing, Ruben Amorim?! Red Devils boss pays price for reverting to back three as Matheus Cunha flops against former club in dreadful draw against Premier League whipping boys

Despite beating the Magpies with a four-man defence, Amorim reverted to his much-derided back three for the visit of winless Wolves and the visitors looked the better side for much of the first half. United, however, created more chances and took the lead with a deflected strike from Joshua Zirkzee after brilliant play from Ayden Heaven.

Wolves, who had lost their 12 previous games in all competitions and last picked up a point in early October, finished the half the stronger. Hugo Bueno was denied at point-blank range by the feet of Senne Lammens, but then right before the break, Rob Edwards' side grabbed a deserved equaliser thanks to shoddy United defending from a corner. Zirkzee's attempted headed clearance resulted in him glancing the ball back across the box and Ladislav Krejci gratefully headed it in.

United went hell-for-leather to re-take the lead in the second half as Benjamin Sesko headed the simplest of chances straight at Jose Sa, who then made an impressive save to prevent Yerson Mosquera from heading into his own net. Patrick Dorgu, meanwhile, thought he had snatched a late winner but he was ruled offside, leaving Amorim with a lot of difficult questions to answer as his side again failed to creep into the top four.

