Man Utd player ratings vs West Ham: Where was Bruno Fernandes?! Captain uninspiring as Red Devils fail to build on Diogo Dalot strike in frustrating home draw

United made a sluggish start to the game and there were shades of the previous home game against 10-man Everton as West Ham made the better start. Casemiro did well to slide in and turn a Mateus Fernandes shot over the bar which was going in. It took 24 minutes for the Red Devils to win their first corner but they slowly grew more hungry and confident. Joshua Zirkzee saw a shot with his thigh cleared off the line by former United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka and then Bruno Fernandes shaved the post on the rebound.

Amorim mercilessly took off Ayden Heaven at half-time after a shaky display from the 19-year-old, reinstating Leny Yoro after dropping him from the starting line-up. United continued to search for the first goal and found it through a stroke of luck and class. Casemiro's shot was going wide but it ended up at the feet of Dalot, who kept a cool head to finish from close range.

United were heading for fifth in the table but couldn't see out the win as weak defending from a corner allowed Magassa to pounce on the rebound in the 83rd minute. The hosts had enough time to conjure a winner but rarely looked like finding it, Fernandes blasting a desperate attempt wide deep in added time. So instead of sleeping in the Champions League spots, United were left in eighth, on course to miss out on European football once again.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...