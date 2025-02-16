Man Utd player ratings vs Tottenham: The nightmare season goes on! Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund having finishing nightmares as Ruben Amorim's injury-hit Red Devils fall to 15th

The Argentine missed a gaping opportunity to score as his wait for a first league goal or assist since November drags on and on

Manchester United were let down by static defending and toothless attacking as they were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham on Sunday, a result that sees them slide all the way down to 15th in the Premier League table, putting them on track for their worst finish since being relegated in 1974. James Maddison struck the only goal of the game in the 13th minute, although United did not struggle to create chances. They did, however, look incapable of scoring them, with Alejandro Garnacho the biggest culprit while Rasmus Hojlund again failed to score.

Ruben Amorim's side could hardly have been in worse shape before the game. They were already reeling from the news that Amad Diallo had been ruled out for the season with an ankle injury and that Kobbie Mainoo had suffered a muscular injury before they then had to travel to London by coach due to train problems, while upon their arrival, Amorim revealed that Christian Eriksen and Leny Yoro were ill while Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer were injured. It meant that Casemiro was given his first league start in over six weeks and that eight out of United's nine substitutes had never played a minute of senior football for the club.

The Red Devils had their moments early on in the first half but fell behind for the 10th time in 12th league games as Maddison was not picked up by a static defence and was left free to pounce on the rebound in the 13th minute after Andre Onana could only parry Lucas Bergvall's effort. Garnacho missed an absolute sitter to equalise as he blazed over the bar while Joshua Zirkzee miscued from a free header after the break.

GOAL rates United's players from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...