Man Utd player ratings vs Newcastle: Patrick Dorgu, where have you been? Youngster scores sizzling winner and returning Lisandro Martinez impresses as Ruben Amorim's formation tweaks pay off

Senne Lammens (6/10):

Did well to block a Bruno Guimaraes header from a corner from close range. Didn't have to make many saves in the second half but transmitted security every time he came to claim a cross or get in the way of a shot.

Diogo Dalot (6/10):

A solid performance in a position where he can play to his strengths. Missed a glorious chance to double the lead but made a vital and brave slide tackle late on.

Ayden Heaven (7/10):

Benefitted greatly from playing next to an experienced operator like Martinez. Anticipated the danger well, showed confidence in all his defensive actions and was remarkably calm in possession.

Lisandro Martinez (8/10):

Showed United just what they have been missing in the last 10 months. Moved the ball superbly and gave the team some much-needed leadership wherever he roamed. A tad fortunate to get away with handball although he knew little about it.

Luke Shaw (6/10):

Also looked much happier playing in his usual position. Defended aggressively but without losing composure and attacked with purpose.