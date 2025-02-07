The defender haunted his old club after the Argentine winger sparked the Red Devils back into life following a typically drab first half

Harry Maguire used his massive head to steer Manchester United past his old club Leicester City and into the fifth round of the FA Cup after a stirring second half comeback from the holders. United's revival was sparked by the brilliance of Alejandro Garnacho and helped by the absence of VAR in the early rounds of the FA Cup, as Maguire's added-time winner was clearly offside.

As ever, the Red Devils conceded the first goal as a catalogue of defensive errors allowed Bobby De Cordova-Reid to pounce on the rebound at the end of the first half. At that moment the returning Ruud van Nistelrooy was on course to record as many victories at Old Trafford this season as Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese coach acted decisively, removing debutant Patrick Dorgu at half-time for Garnacho, who woke United up with surging and relentless runs down the left wing. He was inches away from levelling when his strike was deflected off the crossbar and scrambled off the line and he was also crucial to United equalising, crossing for Joshua Zirkzee to stab home from close range.

Article continues below

United looked the most likely side to go on and win it and they did right at the death when Maguire met a fizzing Bruno Fernandes free-kick and sent it crashing into the net.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...