Man Utd player ratings vs Twente: Marcus Rashford looks undroppable as Christian Eriksen goes from hero to zero in disappointing Europa League draw

The Red Devils were held at home by the Dutch side as their Danish midfielder opened the scoring, only to be robbed of possession for the equaliser

Manchester United are regarded as one of the favourites to win this season's Europa League, but they had to settle for a 1-1 draw in their opening league-phase match against Twente on what proved to be a mixed night for Christian Eriksen.

Twente gave United an early scare when Sam Lammers angled an effort narrowly wide following an error from Diogo Dalot, but the home side soon took control, with in-form Marcus Rashford causing plenty of problems down the left.

The Red Devils eventually took the lead 10 minutes before half-time when Eriksen lashed home his third goal in as many games after the ball fell for him on the edge of the penalty area, and they looked comfortable until midway through the second half.

It was at that point that Twente began to cause more problems, and it was Eriksen giving the ball away inside his own half that led to Lammers running in on goal and firing past Andre Onana. United did push for a winner in the final 20 minutes, with Joshua Zirkzee, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho all going close, but they couldn't find a winner against a team Erik ten Hag represented as a player.

