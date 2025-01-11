'He destroyed me' - Man Utd legend Paul Scholes reveals which player he 'couldn't live with' under Sir Alex Ferguson

Getty Images SportAdam Drury'He destroyed me' - Man Utd legend Paul Scholes reveals which player he 'couldn't live with' under Sir Alex FergusonManchester UnitedPremier LeaguePaul Scholes has revealed the player who 'destroyed' him when he was at Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowScholes reveals player who 'destroyed' himMidfielder is a member of the Class of '92But it was not always plain sailingFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱