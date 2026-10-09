‘It doesn’t bring the feeling’ - Man Utd manager Michael Carrick breaks silence on Man City financial scandal and potential retrospective medals

United famously came second behind City during the 2011-12 season, losing the title on goal difference on the final day of the campaign. They also finished as distant runners-up to their local rivals in 2018.

Carrick stressed that this unprecedented situation requires immediate attention, calling on the Premier League authorities to deliver a final resolution as quickly as possible so that clubs can plan accordingly.

"What I will say, the sooner it gets sorted I think for everyone's benefit is essential," he noted. "Speed is essential. I think that's pretty obvious for me to sit here and say that. "There's so many angles to look at from so many different perspectives, but really speed is essential for everyone to be clear, to be able to deal with it, to be able to move on whatever happens, I think.

"It's unprecedented, you know, a unique situation to be in this, at this level with such a huge impact in so many ways. So, we all need to know what's going to happen, really. I think that's pretty clear."