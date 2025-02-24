Revealed: Man Utd losing faith in Rasmus Hojlund amid 16-game goal drought after fans greet £72m striker's substitution for Chido Obi with cheers in Everton draw
Manchester United coaches are starting to run out of patience with Rasmus Hojlund after the Danish striker's run without a goal stretched to 16 games.
- Amorim's staff not pleased with Dane's form
- Hojlund hasn't scored since mid-December
- Fans cheered him being substituted at Everton