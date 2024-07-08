Erik ten Hag Man UtdGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Man Utd linked with shock move for Chelsea star as manager Erik ten Hag eyes competition for Luke Shaw

Manchester UnitedChelseaTransfersBen ChilwellLuke ShawErik ten HagPremier League

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Chelsea full-back Ben Chilwell as they look for competition for Luke Shaw.

  • Man Utd want Chelsea's Chilwell
  • Club to hold a recruitment meeting
  • Red Devils to begin pre-season this week
