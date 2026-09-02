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Man Utd not done yet! Red Devils push for final late summer transfer as Dutch giants eye deal
Willem II push for late agreement
Despite a quiet deadline day at Old Trafford, United could still sanction a late departure. According to The Athletic, Willem II are actively pursuing a loan deal for 18-year-old forward Chido Obi before the Eredivisie transfer window closes at 23:59 CEST on Wednesday.
The Red Devils oversaw significant summer investment, recruiting the likes of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos, and Youri Tielemans. However, Michael Carrick opted against further additions on deadline day, leaving some supporters disappointed over a lack of defensive and attacking reinforcements.
Attention has now shifted to outgoing loans. The report indicates that Willem II have presented a formal proposal to take Obi for the season, offering the Denmark Under-21 international a dedicated pathway to regular senior football.
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Eredivisie pathway opens up
Voetbal International noted that the Eredivisie side view Obi as a massive talent capable of making an immediate impact in Tilburg. The Dutch outlet also drew immediate comparisons to Alexander Isak. The Swedish striker famously used a prolific Eredivisie loan spell at Willem II to launch his senior career, setting a developmental precedent that Obi’s camp will undoubtedly find appealing.
Interest in the teenager has been high throughout the summer. Fellow Dutch club Feyenoord previously explored a deal for the former Arsenal academy prospect earlier in the window, but Willem II have now emerged as the clear frontrunners to secure his signature.
Development demands senior minutes
Obi has already tasted senior football at Old Trafford, making eight first-team appearances under former boss Ruben Amorim. However, the general consensus determined that those outings came slightly too early in his development, prompting a return to the youth setup.
The Danish youth international responded brilliantly, netting 20 goals in 37 matches across United’s Under-18 and Under-21 squads last term. Having proven his goalscoring credentials at academy level, a temporary move away at senior level is now viewed as the essential next step in his overall career progression.
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Race against the clock
With the Dutch transfer deadline fast approaching on Wednesday night, both clubs face a race against time to process the final paperwork. If the agreement is reached, Obi will look to integrate quickly into the Willem II squad and begin accumulating the consistent Eredivisie minutes required to eventually force his way into Carrick's long-term plans at Old Trafford.
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