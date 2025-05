Manchester United have reportedly joined the race to land Lyon star Rayan Cherki as Liverpool choose to instead focus on Florian Wirtz.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd are keeping tabs on Cherki

Liverpool pull back and are instead focused on Wirtz

Midfielder reportedly has a €22.5 million (£19m/$25m) release clause Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱