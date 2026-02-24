Man Utd flop Antony appears to break down crying after blowing golden stoppage-time chance in Real Betis' draw with Rayo Vallecano

Antony was a surprise arrival at United in the summer of 2022, linking up with manager Erik ten Hag who had coached him in the Netherlands with Ajax. He played his part in a promising 2022-23 campaign for the Red Devils, who finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup.

However, after registering eight goals and three assists in his debut season with United, he managed only five joint goal contributions in 2023-24 and fell out of favour when Ten Hag was later dismissed and replaced by Ruben Amorim.

The 26-year-old subsequently joined Real Betis on loan for the second half of the 2024-25 term, where he would score nine goals and register five assists in 26 appearances. After a transfer saga this past summer, Betis and United eventually agreed a deal for Antony to return to Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla, this time on a permanent basis. He has been in impressive form again, helping lead Betis' bid to finish in La Liga's Champions League qualification places.